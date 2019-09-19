Crow Point Partners Has Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $6.93 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Price Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 113.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 75,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 142,626 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 66,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 609,054 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 7.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,006 shares to 191,925 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 24,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2,930 shares to 2,773 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

