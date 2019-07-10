Crow Point Partners Has Decreased Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Declined, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Its Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 31,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 81,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 6.38M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 591,099 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 129.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.