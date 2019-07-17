Crow Point Partners Has Decreased At&T (T) Stake by $12.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 15.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 16.39M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 65,245 shares. Heritage holds 1.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 588,230 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 16,047 shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.2% or 12,319 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 2.16 million shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc has 42,423 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.64% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Mirador Lp owns 28,618 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Management invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hills Bancorporation And Tru Company owns 10,809 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stelac Advisory invested in 3,614 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.24 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 131,340 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 3.91% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 6.28% or 79,421 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 14,386 shares. 40,804 were reported by Oarsman Inc. Ally Fin Inc invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 65,907 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Limited Com has 61,911 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Company owns 25,761 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Israel-based Sphera Funds has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,200 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Lc. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 2.81M shares or 3.98% of the stock. Moreover, Washington Trust Company has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 285,443 shares.

