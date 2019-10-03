Crow Point Partners Has Cut Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding; Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 51.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 2,773 shares with $319,000 value, down from 5,703 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $10.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.33% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.99. About 745,195 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 6,474 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 41,795 shares with $2.23M value, up from 35,321 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 1.49 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Savant Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8,549 shares. Moreover, Northpointe Limited Co has 0.77% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Andra Ap reported 0.05% stake. 14 are held by Fil Limited. Connable Office has 0.61% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 62,451 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 541,778 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 2,412 shares. Scotia Capital Inc owns 127,383 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Paragon Ltd reported 7,042 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Vanguard holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 67.95 million shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.06% or 835,963 shares. Markston Intl Limited Liability Corp reported 1.79% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 10,672 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 22,995 shares to 91,725 valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 6,264 shares and now owns 24,183 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M, worth $51,710.

Crow Point Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (EUFN) stake by 22,000 shares to 52,000 valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 14,200 shares and now owns 31,200 shares. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 7,225 shares. Aqr Capital Lc invested in 26,208 shares or 0% of the stock. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 57,071 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 112,892 shares. 19,660 are held by Axiom Interest Limited Liability Corp De. Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.81% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 431,461 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 50,147 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.05% or 200,000 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 7,886 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.03% or 21,160 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 0% or 3,383 shares. Ent Fincl Ser holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 30 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ringcentral has $17500 highest and $11700 lowest target. $141.60’s average target is 10.63% above currents $127.99 stock price. Ringcentral had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $17500 target. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.