Crow Point Partners Has Cut Its Position in Ringcentral (RNG) by $336,950; As Sprint (S) Share Value Rose, Harvest Management Has Increased Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 2,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 5,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 592,103 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 3.91 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Total Retail Postpaid Churn 1.78%; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atika Management Limited Liability Company invested in 70,000 shares. 2,034 are held by Strs Ohio. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma invested in 284,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 1,816 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.13% or 50,147 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.18% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Lc holds 4,739 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 304 shares. Natixis reported 78,366 shares. Century Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 8,285 shares. Stephens Invest Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 506,186 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,625 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pipe International Hol by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Clayton Dubiler and Rice Avaya (AVYA) Offer Seen Valued at $16.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Avaya (AVYA) Takeover ‘Days’ Away – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.