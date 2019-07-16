Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.89 Million; Hs Management Partners Lowered Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position by $6.94 Million as Stock Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 123,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.90M, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 1.66 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.85 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 169,442 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $158.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.67M are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 116 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 93,314 shares stake. First Personal holds 405 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 51,850 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 16,300 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 43 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,463 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 14,910 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 4,224 shares. Jennison Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,616 shares. 16,700 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Reik And Com Ltd reported 2.68% stake.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,171 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

