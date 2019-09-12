Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake; Sunopta (STKL) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Crow Point Partners Llc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 65.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc acquired 125,000 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 316,001 shares with $15.15 million value, up from 191,001 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 5.10 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Sunopta Inc (STKL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 31 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 40 sold and trimmed stakes in Sunopta Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 67.61 million shares, down from 67.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sunopta Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 14 New Position: 17.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 9.88% above currents $47.96 stock price. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.14% or 15,078 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 23,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Girard Partners reported 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pnc Fin Ser Gp reported 414,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De owns 131,329 shares. Alps accumulated 19,307 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 20,611 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 607 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm holds 0.01% or 11,272 shares. First Personal invested in 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) stake by 30,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 69,985 shares and now owns 105,015 shares. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was reduced too.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 3.49% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. for 8.73 million shares. Overbrook Management Corp owns 1.08 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oaktree Capital Management Lp has 0.5% invested in the company for 8.09 million shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Eventide Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.30 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.415. About 806,659 shares traded or 143.60% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified and organic ingredients; and makes and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. The company has market cap of $211.25 million. The Company’s Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain animal feed, and pet food products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients.

