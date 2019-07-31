Crow Point Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $1.92 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 21.34 million shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 30,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 140,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 952,275 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,719 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Com. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.12M shares. Salem Management has 84,137 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel Incorporated owns 9,383 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 7.26 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Sageworth invested in 1,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Perkins Cap Management has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,900 shares. United Fire stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stephens Ar invested in 516,378 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,413 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 188,850 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 782 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability invested in 4,603 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,601 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,827 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Alphabet and Texas Roadhouse Fell Tuesday Despite Rising Sales – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “In a Hyper-Competitive Restaurant Industry, Texas Roadhouse Is Winning – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “6 Metrics Highlight Texas Roadhouse’s Strong Momentum – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman On Restaurants: Buy Texas Roadhouse, Sell Yum, Hold Starbucks – Benzinga” with publication date: January 12, 2019.