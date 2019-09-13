Crow Point Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Exelon (EXC); As Advanced Auto Pts (AAP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Cut Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Auto Pts Inc (AAP) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Pts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.23. About 393,166 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 2.13M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Cap Mngmt reported 0.16% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ajo Lp reported 11,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Incorporated accumulated 60 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 2.44% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 23,650 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,344 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 12,248 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 7,000 shares. Stifel Corp reported 63,672 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,257 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Illinois-based Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co owns 10,231 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Llc holds 6,848 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Financial Services Corporation holds 0% or 130 shares.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 140,613 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2,930 shares to 2,773 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).