Crow Point Partners Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.89 Million; Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Increased Stake by $366,654 as Stock Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 46,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited stated it has 4,620 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Iowa Bankshares has invested 1.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.61% or 177,049 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Management has invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waverton Inv Ltd holds 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 155,350 shares. Tctc Lc stated it has 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kopp Invest Advsr Lc reported 13,458 shares stake. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coastline Tru Company invested in 70,237 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 120.40M shares. Bailard holds 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 99,786 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation accumulated 79,814 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,171 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 164,922 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Communications has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 83,649 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,433 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Fincl has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Trust Lp stated it has 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Veritable Lp accumulated 30,513 shares. Moreover, Marco Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cipher LP owns 61,572 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 485,224 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.25% or 11,775 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 60,420 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 9,484 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,365 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 51,282 shares to 27,691 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 16,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,370 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).