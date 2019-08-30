Crow Point Partners Boosted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.89 Million as Share Value Declined; Confluence Investment Management Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 199,882 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, up from 192,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 563,965 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 13/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 200 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP has 11,342 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Mufg Americas Holding has 0.02% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability invested in 5,019 shares. 13,813 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Raymond James Trust Na has 10,014 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg has invested 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Whittier Tru stated it has 5,350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Hendley & has invested 2.98% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pinnacle Advisory Gp has 2,453 shares. Rockland, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,606 shares. Security National accumulated 2,188 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Corp by 6,087 shares to 788,641 shares, valued at $110.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 186,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,932 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,160 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.