Crow Point Partners Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.89 Million; Monetary Management Group Position in Apple Com (AAPL) Cut by $2.70 Million

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 14,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,521 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 66,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $199.69. About 17.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 6.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 69,707 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated stated it has 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Amer Fincl Bank reported 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Royal London Asset Management invested in 2.37M shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 17,877 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management stated it has 78,425 shares. Denali Lc reported 290,000 shares stake. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 137,738 shares. Boston Research & Management stated it has 66,936 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 132,766 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,585 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ledyard State Bank holds 0.71% or 90,232 shares. Btr Cap accumulated 32,042 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 95,525 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,539 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,525 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.55 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,634 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 21,643 shares. Davis holds 13,559 shares. 127,165 are held by Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Co. Birmingham Capital Com Inc Al reported 6,386 shares. Sonata Cap Grp Incorporated owns 16,344 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 133,355 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Fincl Inc holds 1.63% or 22,527 shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28.01M shares. Moreover, Elm Advisors Ltd has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Korea Inv Corporation invested in 3.55 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications reported 173,436 shares stake. D L Carlson Investment invested in 56,552 shares or 3.14% of the stock.