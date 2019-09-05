Crow Point Partners Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Proxima Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $3.56 Million as Stock Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 7.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 154,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 495,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.04M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci accumulated 1.95% or 5.89M shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Choate holds 0.22% or 61,763 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd owns 249,624 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Comml Bank has invested 1.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Plancorp Limited Liability Co reported 18,075 shares stake. Family Management has 57,900 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp stated it has 5,121 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa invested in 0.75% or 20,321 shares. Heathbridge Cap Ltd owns 528,450 shares or 6.25% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 7.26 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Svcs has 1.99% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 76,678 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Company reported 10,482 shares stake. Notis has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,227 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 44.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,965 shares. Advisory Networks Lc has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited owns 86,751 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 10,262 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has 209,196 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 50,616 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 18,954 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 38,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Lp owns 317 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 30,394 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 116,561 shares. 107,053 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Dubuque Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).