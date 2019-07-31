Crossvault Capital Management Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined While Df Dent & Co Lowered Its Position by $776,230

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 84,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 662,687 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,225 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $255.57. About 867,270 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair (NYSE:W) by 31,307 shares to 49,349 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 84,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru holds 170,480 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 2.15 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 495 shares. Plante Moran Lc has 1,743 shares. Colony Grp Ltd reported 18,367 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 443,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 215,161 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 367,235 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.01% or 5,001 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 88,284 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 283,639 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. On Thursday, June 6 Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 5,195 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 35.96 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.95 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

