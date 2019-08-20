Crossvault Capital Management Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Last Week

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 81.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 1,225 shares with $303,000 value, down from 6,701 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $231.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Among 2 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wintrust Financial has $80 highest and $8000 lowest target. $80’s average target is 27.59% above currents $62.7 stock price. Wintrust Financial had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $79 New Target: $80 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity. Shares for $49,989 were bought by SWEENEY GARY D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Wintrust Financial Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Company holds 3,005 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 1,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 84,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 15,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 26,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 2.38 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 435,215 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 20,989 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 10,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone reported 33 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 400 shares. Westwood Holding Group holds 33,462 shares.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

The stock increased 1.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 330,471 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Reports Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 10.88% above currents $244.71 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.23 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.