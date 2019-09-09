Crossvault Capital Management Stake in Workday Com (WDAY) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holder Pier Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $3.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 112,955 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 19,790 shares to 153,521 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 57,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 59,548 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer And invested in 188,225 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,080 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 562 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 375,219 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department owns 329 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com reported 842 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 7,625 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 93,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 150 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 14,719 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gideon Cap Advsrs invested in 7,462 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 6,658 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd holds 55,500 shares. Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communications invested in 2,099 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 29,150 shares. Regions reported 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Westpac has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.