Crossvault Capital Management Raised Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $774,300; Omers Administration Has Lifted Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Position

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 26.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc acquired 2,175 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 10,318 shares with $3.68M value, up from 8,143 last quarter. Netflix now has $130.91B valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $298.99. About 7.35M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy

Omers Administration Corp increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 326.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 47,600 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 62,200 shares with $5.18 million value, up from 14,600 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $28.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 824,568 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 39.85% above currents $298.99 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,363 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 1,000 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Conning invested in 9,965 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 78,987 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.6% or 1,837 shares. 1,248 were reported by Finemark Comml Bank And. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 47,402 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 0.23% or 1,925 shares. 1,326 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Nadler Fincl Gru has 1,421 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 94,122 shares stake. Geller Advsr Limited Company reported 596 shares. Foxhaven Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.06% stake. Symmetry Peak Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 2,500 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was made by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix: Wake Me Up When November Ends – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Sluggishness in Netflix Stock Is a Long Term Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Stock Is Getting Back to Binge Worthy Levels – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -2.25% below currents $89 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 63,953 shares to 1.48 million valued at $181.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) stake by 18,700 shares and now owns 134,300 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.