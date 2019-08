Crossvault Capital Management Raised Its Workday Com (WDAY) Position; Bluemar Capital Management Cut By $389,875 Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 16.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 77,975 shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 393,273 shares with $2.09M value, down from 471,248 last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.63 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased Workday Inc Com (WDAY) stake by 203% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc acquired 2,710 shares as Workday Inc Com (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 4,045 shares with $780,000 value, up from 1,335 last quarter. Workday Inc Com now has $42.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $185.99. About 1.37M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, BGC Partners and Mobile Mini – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 888,982 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 1,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 198,490 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc owns 553,750 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity owns 122,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 283,685 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 66,525 shares in its portfolio. 1.13M were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 3,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital has 30,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc accumulated 10,000 shares.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.77 million for 8.17 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M had bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 0.08% or 10,604 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,403 shares. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Llc owns 375,569 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.45M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 212 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 15,138 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 306 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd reported 0% stake. New Jersey-based Landscape Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.44% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 29,382 shares. Korea Corporation accumulated 40,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 16,261 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 195,588 are held by Tcw Gp. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,474 shares.