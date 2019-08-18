Crossvault Capital Management Position in Boeing Company (BA) Has Upped by $356,235; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 106,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 119,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Legacy Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 15,055 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.07% or 758,726 shares in its portfolio. Principal holds 903,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 269,863 shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 443,000 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 103,625 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny stated it has 7,303 shares. Cap Limited Ca owns 3,678 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Strs Ohio invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 5,887 shares stake.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

