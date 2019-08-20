Crossvault Capital Management Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Alpha Cubed Investments Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Has Boosted by $787,103 as Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 14,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 29,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.95 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.17% or 121,909 shares. Blackrock reported 184.61M shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 12,215 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank accumulated 10,535 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bloombergsen Incorporated holds 1.45M shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Limited Liability has invested 1.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 98,732 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Platinum Inv holds 29,418 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 54,383 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,807 shares. Ls Investment Advsr stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Co holds 1.04M shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,690 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Company owns 494,080 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,889 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking reported 76,121 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.3% or 1,928 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.37% stake. Creative Planning accumulated 0.11% or 87,903 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 68 shares. Barometer Mgmt accumulated 14,200 shares. First Personal Finance Services stated it has 486 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il owns 10,839 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 125,354 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 43,700 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership reported 2,750 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.07M shares. Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,849 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).