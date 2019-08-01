Crossvault Capital Management Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Gentex (GNTX) Stock Value Rose While Lvz Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.50M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc owns 18,936 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 186,143 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 386,483 shares. 25,583 are held by Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Co. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 9,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Fincl Ser Lc owns 14,371 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 69,400 shares. D E Shaw And owns 114,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 11,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 1.76M shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc reported 65,807 shares. Aviva Public Llc reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 426 shares. 20,825 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited. Reinhart Ptnrs has 0.34% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 175,879 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Shares for $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares to 35,110 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,742 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Inc invested in 1.64M shares or 2.35% of the stock. Pitcairn invested in 84,130 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cap Advisors Limited Com invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares. Beech Hill has 27,080 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) Limited invested 7.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 471,887 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shufro Rose Co Ltd holds 1.38% or 116,503 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa owns 282,561 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Limited Company has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Investment And Retirement Group owns 1,750 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.