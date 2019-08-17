Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $381,824 as Share Price Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Has Cut Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stake by $542,642

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 14,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 41,279 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 55,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 120,447 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 21,870 shares to 61,240 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 287,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

