Crossvault Capital Management Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Nike Class B (NKE) Share Price Declined, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Holding by $344,568

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 438,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96M, down from 442,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 27,968 were reported by Bokf Na. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 250,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The reported 455,167 shares. Light Street Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7.36% or 308,752 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf reported 4,545 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 1,014 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 39 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,011 shares. Fagan holds 0.25% or 1,635 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested 1.72% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 983 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0.26% or 15,868 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “With 100 Million Subscribers in China, iQiyi Wants to Take Its Show on the Road – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nike x Stranger Things: 11 Things to Know About the OG Collection – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The One Thing Holding Back Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. 7,607 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $2.74 million on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Nike, Micron, Walgreens, FedEx, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Nike – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) by 1,085 shares to 5,599 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere (NYSE:DE) by 2,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).