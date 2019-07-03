Crossvault Capital Management Increases Holding in Workday Com (WDAY); Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Boosted by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 124,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 163,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 873,821 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Inc Llc reported 4,268 shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 2,784 are owned by Blue Chip Partners. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mitchell Cap Com holds 17,487 shares. Country Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,506 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 105 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.17% stake. Private Advisor Gru Llc reported 30,986 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fincl Ser holds 1,664 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 453,177 shares to 464,618 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

