Crossvault Capital Management Increases Holding in Boeing Company (BA); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 147,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 10.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5,761 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 7,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

