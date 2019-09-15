Crossvault Capital Management Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $3.81 Million; Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Position by $1.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 29,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,417 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50 million, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 199.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,530 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 3,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 2,300 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 9,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,252 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

