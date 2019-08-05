Crossvault Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised as Valuation Rose; Fred Alger Management Upped Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Holding by $4.43 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 402,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.38% . The institutional investor held 3.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.48 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 264,129 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 19/03/2018 OraSure Technologies Access Event Set By CL King for Mar. 26; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 958,838 were reported by 3G Capital Prns Lp. Lsv Asset Management owns 196,645 shares. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Llc has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation accumulated 55,078 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,102 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Counselors Incorporated holds 511,954 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. 4,003 are owned by Private Cap Advisors Inc. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 415,002 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. State Street owns 313.11M shares. C M Bidwell And Associates invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Inv Management stated it has 84,390 shares or 6.45% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,442 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 10,056 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

