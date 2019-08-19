Crossvault Capital Management Holding In Boeing Company (BA) Was Has Upped; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Stake

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $333.68. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42 million, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 649,982 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr holds 0% or 3.62M shares. State Street Corp owns 3.70 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 129,810 shares. Paloma Mgmt holds 28,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 285,707 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Group Inc One Trading LP accumulated 106,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prns has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Bridgeway Inc, Texas-based fund reported 43,700 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pdts Partners Lc accumulated 167,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% or 690,072 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Int Grp Inc holds 87,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,984 shares to 185,373 shares, valued at $53.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 28,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & Company owns 543 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,410 shares. Axa accumulated 0.5% or 332,615 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Business Services reported 3,394 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Llc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco Investors accumulated 10,537 shares. Centurylink Invest Management Co invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holderness Investments Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,390 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 973,925 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt reported 2,495 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Invesco has 875,114 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 1.99 million shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 7,498 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).