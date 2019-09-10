Crossvault Capital Management Holding In Boeing Company (BA) Was Has Boosted; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $342,200

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230. About 1.59 million shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability holds 5,340 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Llc holds 1% or 23,786 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros stated it has 42,553 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 100 shares. Macroview Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Df Dent Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 4,352 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested in 1.03% or 30,920 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 582,127 shares. Pennsylvania owns 5,156 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Iat Reinsurance accumulated 22,750 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Halsey Ct has invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winfield Assocs Inc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin Res accumulated 0.44% or 2.15M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 2.12 million shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 61,760 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.02% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 6,813 shares. Security National Trust reported 176 shares. Moreover, Monetary Grp Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sageworth Trust invested in 0% or 78 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 8,138 shares. 38,616 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 176,200 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.06% or 11,434 shares in its portfolio. 49,661 are held by Tobam. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,191 shares.

