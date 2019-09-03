Crossvault Capital Management Has Raised Workday Com (WDAY) Holding By $520,320; Shorts at Cbm Bancorp (CBMB) Lowered By 15.79%

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased Workday Inc Com (WDAY) stake by 203% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc acquired 2,710 shares as Workday Inc Com (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 4,045 shares with $780,000 value, up from 1,335 last quarter. Workday Inc Com now has $41.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 2.28 million shares traded or 33.66% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) had a decrease of 15.79% in short interest. CBMB’s SI was 3,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.79% from 3,800 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB)’s short sellers to cover CBMB’s short positions. The SI to Cbm Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.09%. It closed at $13.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. The company has market cap of $57.02 million. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 86.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M also bought $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $189 lowest target. $215.29’s average target is 23.69% above currents $174.06 stock price. Workday Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, August 30 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 1,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mathes Company Inc owns 17,339 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 13,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson owns 29,382 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Night Owl Capital Llc has 2.62% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Rmb Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,163 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service invested 1.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 673,358 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The Singapore-based Seatown Pte Limited has invested 1.26% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 2,605 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cookson Peirce And Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,664 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 2,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35.92M are held by Mackay Shields.