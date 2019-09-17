Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $10.47 Million; Market Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 67.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 126,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 59,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 185,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 6.61M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,335 shares to 141,524 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.21% or 151,149 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 2.69M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16% or 467,200 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 559,578 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 44,882 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 2.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 182,687 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or owns 9,360 shares. Wheatland Inc has 0.65% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,224 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,836 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,747 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,002 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.