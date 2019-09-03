Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $840,060; Parthenon Increases Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 9.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 63,337 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 153,157 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp invested in 44,225 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Savant Limited Liability Com holds 59,661 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Management holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.53M shares. Moreover, Epoch Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 3.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.48 million shares. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.47% or 38,898 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney owns 104,407 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Management Inc invested in 5.38% or 193,934 shares. 62,848 were accumulated by Town Country Bancorp Communication Dba First Bankers Communication. 153,986 are held by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. 33,179 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Limited Company. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.49 million shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson Lc reported 51,101 shares stake. Sei Invs Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.09 million shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,900 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,758 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.73% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 265,124 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,431 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 6,933 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% or 476,658 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 45,000 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 900 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Llc holds 49,586 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,851 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 275,355 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. 5,249 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Northern Corp owns 582,186 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.