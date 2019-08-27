Crossvault Capital Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Outfront Media Inc. (OUT)

Among 2 analysts covering Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Outfront Media has $3200 highest and $22 lowest target. $31’s average target is 12.32% above currents $27.6 stock price. Outfront Media had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) earned “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, June 6. The stock of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, August 23. See Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 9.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 84,353 shares with $9.95M value, up from 77,173 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 729,394 shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 30.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) news were published by:

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.92% above currents $135.45 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: