Crossvault Capital Management Has Increased Boeing Company (BA) Position by $356,235; As Revlon (REV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Lowered Position

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 38,300 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct)

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $350.17. About 1.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall St. falls as Apple drags, sharp rate cut hopes fade – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru owns 8,952 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 53,864 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 14,806 shares. 58,058 are held by Ci Invests. Koshinski Asset has 3,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 432,285 shares stake. Acg Wealth invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Inv Limited Liability accumulated 23,359 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,115 shares. Tradition Cap Management owns 24,413 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 101,141 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 529,185 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 582,127 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 587 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates Inc accumulated 0% or 297 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 631,263 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Co has 10,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 1,710 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Barclays Pcl reported 32,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 115,521 shares. Paloma Partners Management Co holds 0.01% or 18,982 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 730,887 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 2,279 were accumulated by Citigroup.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.