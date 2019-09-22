Crossvault Capital Management Has Decreased Visa (V) Position by $410,875 as Market Value Rose; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Position by $11.60 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 8754.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 80,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 81,458 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.78M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.16 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 26,928 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 279,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,842 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,170 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 18,915 shares. 19,174 were reported by Yhb Investment. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 37,302 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 0.1% or 9,660 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 11,553 shares. New York-based Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Penobscot Invest Inc reported 1,545 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability stated it has 703 shares. 1,477 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 120,269 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 2.58M shares. 30,291 are owned by Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 45,696 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 57 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp owns 29,646 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 0.28% or 108,275 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 90,346 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 333,140 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Kessler Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fairfield Bush &, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Bangor Retail Bank reported 14,342 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 40,373 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 2.67 million shares. North Mgmt has 122,253 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Martin Currie Limited owns 146,689 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 194,911 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 275,832 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

