Crossvault Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position by $5.29 Million; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Value Rose While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $1.21 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 99,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 9,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 108,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 130,049 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Names Sinking on Argentina Election Shocker – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Management on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rand Capital leads financial gainers, Mmtec and Banco Macro among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $142.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 90,540 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 45,338 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% stake. Page Arthur B invested in 2.64% or 58,921 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 5,581 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 130,865 shares. First Business Inc has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Puzo Michael J stated it has 3.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Decatur Mgmt holds 1.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 153,097 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company has 417,018 shares for 4.08% of their portfolio. Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 5.56% stake. 16,451 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Co accumulated 26,828 shares. First Savings Bank Tru holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,385 shares.