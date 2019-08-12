Crossvault Capital Management Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.35 Million; Shares Rose; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Price Declined

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,225 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 76,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42M, down from 81,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

