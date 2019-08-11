Crossvault Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Value Declined; As Assurant (AIZ) Market Value Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Position by $23.44 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.37M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 249,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 843,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.05M, up from 594,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 807,392 shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 44,750 shares. Indiana Trust Mngmt Co has 6,257 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ssi Invest Management, California-based fund reported 1,898 shares. Smith Salley And, North Carolina-based fund reported 96,323 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 21,611 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Lc. Mackenzie Corp has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Liberty Cap Management has invested 1.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 63,225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 425,638 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,273 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 6.13 million shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.03% or 1,614 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,588 shares to 188,421 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Assurant Inc (AIZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by TPG Capital – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Announces Changes to Quarterly Financial Supplement – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Business Mix Shift Positions Assurant For Better Growth, ROE, Morgan Stanley Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2018.