Crossvault Capital Management Has Boosted Boeing Company (BA) Position by $356,235; Silicom LTD (SILC) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Position

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.88% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 94,703 shares traded or 214.82% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Corporation accumulated 20,218 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 1,365 shares stake. Pacific Invest Management Company stated it has 7,639 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 708 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.51% or 196,516 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company owns 100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). reported 7,709 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 2,302 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 38,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 3,958 shares. Ghp Advisors holds 0.05% or 986 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 93,354 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.