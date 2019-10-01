Crossvault Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Visa (V) by $410,875; As Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Shares Declined, Parnassus Investments Raised Holding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 163,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.74M, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 307,545 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 6.41M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.77M shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $53.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 114,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Llc holds 542,915 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 6.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 117,476 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 70,549 shares. Ci holds 1.45 million shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0.01% stake. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi owns 62,466 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,611 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 75,054 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 112,345 shares. 68,241 were accumulated by Peak Asset Ltd Liability. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 18,395 shares. Accuvest Glob accumulated 0.99% or 9,785 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 45,499 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hong Kong-based Central Asset Invs & Management (Hk) Limited has invested 5.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

