Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, down from 46,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $377.69. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,826 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.17% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Orca Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 950,107 shares. 37,363 were reported by Davenport & Ltd Com. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 435,514 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Com has 11,822 shares. Smithfield invested in 0.19% or 5,010 shares. Davis R M owns 26,690 shares. Savant Cap holds 8,031 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,620 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability owns 2,149 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has 0.2% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Loudon Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.