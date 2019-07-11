Crossvault Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Workday Com (WDAY); As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Decreased by $507,444 Its Holding

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 31.62M shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $224.3. About 1.83M shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. 1,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. 3,483 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $573,755 were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. $296,776 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Stankey Michael A. on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Sisco Robynne sold $996,435. Another trade for 4,024 shares valued at $663,398 was made by Bozzini James on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $570,465 were sold by Dermetzis Petros.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management invested in 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Impact Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.32% or 18,681 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.06% or 2,503 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35.92M shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,819 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 162 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 35 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 201,676 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 16,672 shares. Wespac Lc holds 0.37% or 2,963 shares. Peconic Partners Limited Co reported 45,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Endowment Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 5,260 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 17,072 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

