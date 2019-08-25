Crossvault Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 94.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 56,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 3,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 60,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08M shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap International Ca invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 71,394 were reported by Zweig. Winslow Ltd Com holds 1.08 million shares. Td Asset Inc reported 0.25% stake. Fmr Limited Liability has 26.17 million shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Com owns 16,891 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 1.70M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs. Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 22,115 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 314,382 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 1.27% or 24,500 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 563 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 7,827 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Chem Bank & Trust reported 0.38% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Herald Inv owns 19,000 shares. 1,934 are owned by Pinnacle Associate Ltd. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 18,505 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.57% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet North America Advisors owns 2,922 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 4,646 shares. 1,642 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Service. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thomas White Ltd holds 10,975 shares. 13,687 are held by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia. Sun Life Inc reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 5,091 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 2,931 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4,400 shares to 12,100 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.