Crossvault Capital Management Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $774,300; Valuation Declined; Rodgers Brothers Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $801,784

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 185.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fin Services Incorporated holds 32,938 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 2.48% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 42,053 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ghp Invest Advisors has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,534 shares. Park National Oh invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Cap Management owns 647 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 16,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 21,159 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 144,446 shares. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kj Harrison Partners stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0.04% or 644,845 shares. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated stated it has 85,164 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management holds 3,048 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 53,739 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0% or 10 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1,337 shares. 559 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advsr. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 55 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has 233,002 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,642 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,283 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 1,958 shares. 1,350 are held by Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company. Gotham Asset invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 180 shares.