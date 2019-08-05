Crosslink Capital Upped Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $2.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Advent International Has Lifted Its United Technologiescorp (UTX) Position by $4.48 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.74. About 3.23M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $146.95. About 363,021 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 233,460 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,998 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.09% or 258,211 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 1,834 shares. State Street reported 644,605 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 2,942 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fiera Capital reported 35,617 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Symphony Asset Limited reported 30,273 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 30,344 shares stake. Castleark Management Ltd Liability reported 0.48% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 25.45 million shares. Dillon Associate accumulated 50,052 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 8,338 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Up 36.1% YTD: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.