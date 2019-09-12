Crosslink Capital Trimmed Its Marvell Technology (MRVL) Holding by $2.12 Million; Market Value Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $471,138

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (MRVL) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 92,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 388,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, down from 480,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 7.65 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.81 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Group Inc Inc holds 18,527 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.74% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 1.52 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 178,510 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 7,422 shares. Blackrock holds 30.44 million shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.16% or 508,643 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Community Bancshares Na has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spirit Of America New York holds 1.13% or 80,227 shares. 111,088 were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Ks. Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.1% or 1,532 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 3.63M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 19,093 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation owns 72,586 shares. 268,500 were accumulated by Old Republic Intll.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,816 shares to 544,035 shares, valued at $31.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend Sa by 31,266 shares to 569,410 shares, valued at $21.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 25,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,181 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 66,084 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,681 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 12,250 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 186,192 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa invested in 0% or 16,195 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Jag Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.97% or 361,627 shares. 3.46M are owned by Wedge Management L LP Nc. Legal General Public Ltd Company invested in 4.36 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.24% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Lord Abbett Limited accumulated 217,989 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Two Sigma Securities invested in 42,359 shares.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $76.86 million for 59.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.