Crosslink Capital Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Cut by $5.14 Million as Stock Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 273,405 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 20.78 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.49 million, down from 21.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 224,197 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,563 shares to 41,352 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,145 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 60,261 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Gp Llc accumulated 2.38M shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 50,495 shares. Fiera Capital has 14,472 shares. Cordasco owns 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 67 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc reported 36,819 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 24,850 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 50.90 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 221,028 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 746,273 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $422.31 million for 8.53 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.81 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.