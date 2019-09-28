Crosslink Capital Stake in Formfactor (FORM) Cut by $339,300 as Market Value Declined; Wills Financial Group Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 22,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 408,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 430,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 328,036 shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.97 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 29,360 shares to 236,039 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 11,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 593,935 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 123,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 9,833 shares. 53,791 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 10,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 114,489 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, First Advsrs LP has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 146,751 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 74,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 13,948 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 58,430 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 786,653 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 735 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 25,543 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 303 shares.

