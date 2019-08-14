Crosslink Capital Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Raised by $2.44 Million; Mcdonald S (MCD) Share Price Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased by $340,200 Its Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 359,661 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (MCD) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 64,269 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 66,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mcdonald S Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.73. About 2.84M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management invested in 115,447 shares. First Trust Company has 0.99% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 52,232 shares. Btc Capital Management stated it has 2,065 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,474 shares. Dillon Assocs stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Point Tru & Fincl Serv N A reported 0.12% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Glenview National Bank Dept reported 40,420 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.37% or 3,694 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares holds 2.83% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,548 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 3,994 shares. 46,435 were accumulated by 1St Source National Bank. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 1,404 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 19,093 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1,506 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15,500 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,759 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

