Crosslink Capital Raised Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.44 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Lowered by $2.31 Million Its Position

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 12,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,074 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 54,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 33,030 shares to 36,505 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,621 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Euronet Worldwide Reports Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest holds 0.25% or 55,375 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Brinker Cap owns 14,283 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Llc owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1,755 shares. Nomura owns 15,839 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 17,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dillon & Assoc Inc holds 2.32% or 50,052 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 990 shares. Coe Cap Management Ltd Co has 1.08% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,505 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 189,832 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 5,667 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,853 shares to 901,633 shares, valued at $51.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dev. Markets Etf (VEA).